Maecenas Market Cap Reaches $477,576.28 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $477,576.28 and $66.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.