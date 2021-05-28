UnlimitedIP Trading Up 8.1% This Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $892,974.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00078586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00897687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.97 or 0.09065145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00090613 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

