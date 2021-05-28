Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.74. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,302,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern by 843,210.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern by 18,481.8% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,719,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,187. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

