Short Interest in HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rises By 495.0%

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 495.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

HDELY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 11,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,133. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

