Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 374.1% from the April 29th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Bruno sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,459.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $52,863.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,007 shares of company stock worth $137,720 over the last three months. 63.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDR. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 629.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 977,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,324. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

