Short Interest in National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Expands By 562.0%

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 562.0% from the April 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NABZY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.52. 27,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,254. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 4.39%. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is 118.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NABZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

