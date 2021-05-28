Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Increases By 649.2%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a growth of 649.2% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

FNLPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.83. 78,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,564. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.23. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.