Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.380-6.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.82.

Synopsys stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $254.34. 805,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average of $248.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $175.23 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

