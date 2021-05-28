BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.31. 3,529,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.29. BOX has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

