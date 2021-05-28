Mercury One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,577.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $11,577.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00059955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00329407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00187244 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.84 or 0.00795799 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

