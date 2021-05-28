Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on HL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

LON:HL traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,649.50 ($21.55). 3,670,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,689.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,616.82. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.