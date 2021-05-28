Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,682,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,861,129. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,053,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $51,317,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 138.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

