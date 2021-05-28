Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

NYSE:MDT opened at $125.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.59.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

