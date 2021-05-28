Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the April 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 13,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,382. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

