API3 (API3) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $45.13 million and $16.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.26 or 0.00009169 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00078770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00019241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $314.85 or 0.00885857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.04 or 0.09023292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00090020 BTC.

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

