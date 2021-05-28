Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $48.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

