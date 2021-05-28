Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,601.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,642 ($21.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,613.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,464.96. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 in the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.