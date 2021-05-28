Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Receives GBX 1,601.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).
A number of equities analysts have commented on TPK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock.
Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,642 ($21.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,613.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,464.96. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
