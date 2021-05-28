Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.42. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,006 shares of company stock worth $1,064,813 in the last 90 days. 6.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.67. 82,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. Koppers has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $39.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.01.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

