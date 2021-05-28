Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Insider Thomas James Snyder Sells 10,216 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silgan stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 287,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,504. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

