Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.83. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.17. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

