Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.09-4.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.49.

A traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.13. The stock had a trading volume of 44,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $83.71 and a 1-year high of $138.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

