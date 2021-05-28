Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Drops By 94.1%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ELKEF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELKEF remained flat at $$4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

