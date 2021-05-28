Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 373.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432,165 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

T traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 553,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,046,395. The company has a market cap of $210.92 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.