Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NKTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,726. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

