Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Receives $48.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Total by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Total by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Total by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. 1,540,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. Total has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

