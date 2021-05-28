Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,164. The company has a market cap of $940.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,879,284 shares of company stock valued at $565,801,844 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

