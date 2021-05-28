Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.390-1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $142.38. 785,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.