Dillon & Associates Inc. Buys 370 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $13.80 on Friday, reaching $239.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,320,552. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $220.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.