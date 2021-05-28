Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Announces Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.34. The company had a trading volume of 113,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,296. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.22.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

