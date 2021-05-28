Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 18,935 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,935 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 19,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.24. 532,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,835,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

