Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Aspen Technology by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Aspen Technology by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.47. 547,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $93.55 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.