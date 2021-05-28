FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,865,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,751,070. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 5.03.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after purchasing an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,606,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,260 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

