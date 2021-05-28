Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 86,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

