Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HTBX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,888,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTBX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.61. 200,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,548. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

