Tourist Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, Tourist Token has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market cap of $49,372.98 and $454.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00059286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00329256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00186337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.25 or 0.00795012 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.