Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.60

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 554716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $277,681.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.