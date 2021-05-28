ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.59

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.59 and last traded at $65.55, with a volume of 8661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGESY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ageas SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

