REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

REC Silicon ASA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.