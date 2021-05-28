REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Down 66.0% in May

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the April 29th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
REC Silicon ASA stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478. REC Silicon ASA has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.
REC Silicon ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.