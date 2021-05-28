Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Increases By 131.6%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,754,400 shares, an increase of 131.6% from the April 29th total of 2,915,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,324.4 days.

OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $$2.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

