Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVN. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Bank7 in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.