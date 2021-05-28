Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Shares of QCOM opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

