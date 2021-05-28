Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $26.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.35. 155,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,733. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.86. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $193.16 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.92.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

