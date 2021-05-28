GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. 1,154,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,354. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.54.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GDS will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.37.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.