Opes Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Opes Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.0% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $53.96. 161,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

