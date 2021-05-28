Northwest Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,024. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

