8,628 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $237.86. The stock had a trading volume of 75,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,673. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

