$0.09 EPS Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.04. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.53. 87,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,930. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.