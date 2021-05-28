JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives $128.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:YY traded down $8.45 on Friday, reaching $76.95. 3,266,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,638. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.58. JOYY has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JOYY by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in JOYY by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 229,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 63,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in JOYY by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

