Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,012 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.48. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 48,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,868.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,372 shares of company stock worth $1,471,080 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TUP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 356,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,874. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

