Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 372.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,440 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

NYSE HON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.16. The stock had a trading volume of 42,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,964. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

